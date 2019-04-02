Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) has been cast opposite Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland in The Undoing, HBO’s high-profile six-episode limited series written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier.

An adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, The Undoing centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband (Grant) and young son (Noah Jupe) who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Dumezweni will play Haley Gibson.

Kelley executive produces The Undoing through David E. Kelley Prods. and serves as showrunner. Bier executive produces and will direct all episodes. Kidman executive produces with Per Saari through their Blossom Films alongside Bruna Papandrea via Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

Dumezweni’s recent credits include Netflix film The Boy Who Harnassed The Wind, Mary Poppins Returns, The Kid Who Would Be King, and the Hugo Blick/ Netflix series Black Earth Rising. A two-time Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee, Dumezweni recently completed her run as Hermione Granger in Broadway’s Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Dumezweni is repped by Principal Entertainment and Nikki Van Gelder at Conway, Van Gelder, Grant.