Netflix has ordered a 10-episode second season of The Umbrella Academy, its live-action superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Production will begin this summer in Toronto, Canada.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min are set to reprise their roles in Season 2 of the series from Universal Content Productions. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

In The Umbrella Academy, on the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2. Returning to executive produce alongside Blackman are Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. Way and Bá co-executive produce.