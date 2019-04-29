‘The Twilight Zone’ Renewed For Season 2 By CBS All Access

On the heels of a record-setting premiere, CBS All Access has ordered a second season of The Twilight Zone anthology series.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

The CBS All Access series is a modern reimagining of Rod Serling’s original, which aired 1959-64 on CBS, and became a worldwide phenomenon, using socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. CBS announced in 2017 that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

The series features Jordan Peele as host and narrator with additional cast members including Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The first season of The Twilight Zone is currently airing on-demand on CBS All Access. The series’ first five episodes are available with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.