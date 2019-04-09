IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to The Sound of Silence, Michael Tyburski’s debut feature that stars Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones. The pic will get a 2019 theatrical release after it world premiered at Sundance this year.

Based on Tyburski’s award-winning 2013 Sundance short Palimpest, the plot centers on a self-taught scientist, Peter (Sarsgaard), working in New York City as a “house tuner” — his clients approach him with troubles like depression, anxiety, or fatigue, and after extensive analysis of their homes’ acoustic characteristics, he identifies some sonic combination that’s altering their mood and is able to calibrate it. But following a routine house call where he meets Ellen (Jones), who is experiencing exhaustion, Peter obsessively searches for the fault in his practice after his initial conclusion proves incorrect.

Tyburski and Ben Nabors penned the script, and Tony Revolori and Austin Pendleton co-star.

The film is produced by Nabors, Michael Prall, Anonymous Content’s Tariq Merhab and Charlie Scully, and Keshet Films’ Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with extraordinary new voices like writer-director Michael Tyburski,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films. “There is a quiet brilliance to this film that we believe will translate widely and loudly to audiences across the U.S.”

Bocco negotiated the deal with UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.