‘The Song Of Names’ With Tim Roth And Clive Owen Lands At Sony Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired U.S. rights to The Song of Names, the François Girard-directed movie that stars Tim Roth and Clive Owen. Jeffrey Caine (The Constant Gardner) adapted the screenplay from Norman Lebrecht’s novel and the pic features an original score by Oscar winner Howard Shore. A 2019 theatrical release is in the works.

The pic is an an emotional detective story spread over two continents and half a century, culminating in the titular song. It shows that within the darkest of mysteries sometimes only music has the power to illuminate the truth, heal and redeem.

Serendipity Point Films’ Robert Lantos (Eastern Promises), Lyse Lafontaine (Mommy) and Nick Hirschkorn (Five Children and It) are producers. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales, and Elevation Pictures will distribute the pic in Canada.

“The Song of Names is one of those emotionally rich stories that defies description,” SPC said in a release Friday announcing the pickup. “Filial love surviving the jaws of history by way of the spiritual magic of music. François Girard is the perfect director here, expanding what he achieved with his classic The Red Violin. This movie promises to be one of producer Robert Lantos’ finest. It is a pleasure to be working with him again and our friends at HanWay and Ingenious. Audiences are sure to embrace this one at year’s end.”

The pic is a Serendipity Point Films, Lyla Films and Feel Films production in association with Ingenious Media and Proton Cinema. Telefilm Canada, SODEC, Bell Media, CBC, CMF and Ontario Creates also participated.