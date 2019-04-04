“Mom, it’s me again. Where is everyone?”, begins the teaser trailer for The Society, Netflix’s YA 10-episode drama series written by Chris Keyser and directed by Marc Webb. “It’s been nine days. We’re all alone. Some of us thought it would be fun to be in charge of ourselves. Things got bad.”

Described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies, The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

The Society’s cast includes Rachel Keller (Cassandra), Kathryn Newton (Allie), Alex Fitzalan (Harry), Kristine Froseth (Kelly), Jacques Colimon (Will), Sean Berdy (Sam), Toby Wallace (Campbell), Gideon Adlon (Becca), Olivia DeJonge (Elle), Alex MacNicoll (Luke), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Jose Julian (Gordie), Salena Qureshi (Bean), Jack Mulhern (Grizz) and Grace Victoria Cox (Lexie).

Webb and Keyser executive produce and Keyser also showruns.

Netflix releases all episodes of The Society on May 10. Check out the trailer above.