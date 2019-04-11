‘The Sandlot’ Series In Early Development At Disney+

Disney+ is priming The Sandlot for its streaming service, with the 1993 movie’s original director and co-writer David Mickey Evans attached to write and executive produce.

Deadline hears the series is in early development. The Sandlot is the second 20th Century Fox-related IP announced today to be developed for Disney’s streaming service. Earlier today, a Love, Simon TV series based on Greg Berlanti’s movie from last year was announced for Disney+ with This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie, writing/executive producing via their overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV.

The Sandlot series will be set in 1984, when the original cast are adults and they all have children of their own.

The streaming series will be separate from the The Sandlot prequel film which Evans is writing with Austin Reynolds, which is to take place in the 1950s. The series will take place in 1984 and focus on the children of the original kid team in the movie.

The original Sandlot movie is set in 1962 and centers around Scottie Smalls (Tom Guiry) who, after moving to a new neighborhood, befriends a group of boys who play baseball at the sandlot and get into a series of touching adventures.