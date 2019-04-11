‘The Sandlot’ Series In Early Development At Disney+
Disney+ is priming The Sandlot for its streaming service, with the 1993 movie’s original director and co-writer David Mickey Evans attached to write and executive produce.
Deadline hears the series is in early development. The Sandlot is the second 20th Century Fox-related IP announced today to be developed for Disney’s streaming service. Earlier today, a Love, Simon TV series based on Greg Berlanti’s movie from last year was announced for Disney+ with This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie, writing/executive producing via their overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV.
The Sandlot only made $32.4M at the domestic box office, but spawned two direct-to-video sequels: 2005’s The Sandlot 2, which featured an entirely new group of boys, and 2007’s The Sandlot: Heading Home, starring Luke Perry.
Pic starred Mike Vitar (Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez) and James Earl Jones (Mr. Mertle).
Newswire
