‘The Righteous Gemstones’: Walton Goggins To Recur On Danny McBride’s HBO Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Vice Principals alum Walton Goggins will re-team with his former co-star Danny McBride on McBride’s new HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones. Goggins is set for a recurring role on the series, on which McBride also stars along with John Goodman.

Written, directed and EP’ed by McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

Goggins will play Baby Billy, a former child star who clogged and sang for Jesus. As an aging man, he’s fallen on hard times and comes to the Gemstones for salvation.

Cast also includes Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and GregAlan Williams.

McBride executive produces with his Rough House Pictures partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. The trio were behind the McBride-starring baseball comedy Eastbound & Down, which aired on HBO from 2010-13.

Goggins won a Critics’ Choice award for his role as Lee Russell opposite McBride’s Neal Gamby in Vice Principals, which aired for two seasons on HBO. He currently stars on contemporary espionage thriller Deep State. The series premieres its second season on April 28 in the U.S. and will air on Fox Networks Group in the UK and across 50 countries in Europe and Africa in early May. Goggins also just wrapped shooting the lead role on CBS comedy pilot The Unicorn.

On the film side, Goggins stars opposite Oscar winner Olivia Coleman in the upcoming Appalachian thriller Them That Follow, which made its World Premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The Orchard will release on June 21.

Goggins is repped by ICM Partners and Darris Hatch Management and Production.