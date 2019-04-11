‘Fauda’ Writer Michal Aviram, ‘Harem’ Star Romi Aboulafia & ‘The Affair’ Co-Creator Hagai Levi Team On Female Detective Thriller ‘The Public’

EXCLUSIVE: Fauda writer Michal Aviram and Harem star Romi Aboulafia have teamed up to write an Israeli drama that will be exec produced by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi.

The trio are developing female detective thriller The Public, which is being produced by EGG Films’ Ben Giladi, who has worked on American Animals and I, Tonya, with Endeavor Content repping the project internationally.

The Public tells the story of an ex-Hasidic detective who returns to the community she left behind to investigate a mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl – this time as a vigilante investigator disguised as a reconverted Hasidic woman. The story is inspired by an Israeli article that exposed an industry of illegal adoptions within the Hasidic world that spans between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Brooklyn. The story takes place between Israel and the U.S. and will play out in Hebrew, English and Yiddish.

Aviram recently wrapped the third season of political spy thriller Fauda for Netflix, while Aboulafia, who is one of Israel’s most prominent actresses is set star in the upcoming season of Endemol Shine’s cult drama Harem for Reshet 13. She previously starred in John Madden’s period drama The Debt alongside Helen Mirren and Tom Wilkinson and Anthony Minghella’s Breaking and Entering.

Meanwhile, Levi, who co-created hit Showtime drama The Affair alongside Sarah Treem and also created BeTipul, which HBO’s In Treatment was based on, is currently in post-production on HBO drama The Summer of 2014. The ten-part series, which is produced in association with Keshet International, tells the story of the true events that led to the outbreak of war in Gaza.

EGG Films was set up by Giladi and Yotam Guendelmen, in 2009 and is headquartered in London and Tel Aviv. It recently produced Netflix’s true crime doc Shadow of Truth, which told the story of the 2006 murder of Tair Rada, a 13-year old Israeli girl whose body was found in a school bathroom, and is now working on The Coastal Road Killer.

Giladi said, “I couldn’t be more excited about the creative team that formed around this project. Their exceptional talent, vast experience and familiarity with the world the show takes place in sits perfectly with our aim to create something utterly authentic yet internationally-minded.”