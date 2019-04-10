Ryan Murphy is planning to make a feature adaptation of the hit Broadway musical The Prom under his huge deal at Netflix, Deadline has confirmed.

Murphy made the announcement tonight at New York’s Longacre Theatre prior to a charity performance of The Prom which benefited the Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD and the Trevor Project. No word if Murphy will direct or produce, however, he has a canon of inclusive projects including The Normal Heart, FX’s Pose series and Glee.

From director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, The Prom is based loosely on a real-life incident. The musical follows a troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars of a certain age who swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. The concept is from Jack Viertel with a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin. Show’s producers are Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein and Jack Lane.

Other Murphy projects in the works at Netflix include the series The Politician starring Ben Platt (dropping Sept. 27), The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest-inspired Ratched series starring Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood. Murphy’s Broadway credits include a production of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band .