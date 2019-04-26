‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ Writer-Directors Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, whose feature writing and directing debut The Peanut Butter Falcon won the SXSW Audience Award this spring when it had its world premiere in Austin, have signed with WME.

Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson toplined Peanut Butter Falcon, a drama that centered on a young man (Zack Gottsagen) with Down syndrome who runs away from the retirement home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Thomas Haden Church, Jon Bernthal and wrestlers Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Mick Foley co-starred. WME sister company Endeavor Content is handling domestic sales on the film.

Nilson and Schwartz remain repped by Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.