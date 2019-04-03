The Orchard Film Group has relaunched as 1091, describing itself as “a new global commercial distribution platform company for independent film and television content creators.”

1091 Media is an investment group affiliated with the leadership team of the digital media holding company Dimensional Associates. In the announcement of the change, the company said it plans to invest in technology, new delivery options and business intelligence that will offer “superior levels of transparency” for clients.

Daniel Stein and Joe Samberg are principals. Stein will take an active role in the company as Executive Chairman of 1091. No financial terms were disclosed for the relaunch, which follows a transaction in January in which the Orchard Film Group was wholly acquired by 1091’s principals from The Orchard, a global music distribution company.

“Meeting Gorbachev” Chris Chapman

The rebranded company has set Werner Herzog’s documentary Meeting Gorbachev on May 3 and the fashion documentary Halston on May 24 as its first theatrical releases under the new banner. Both films will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In addition to Stein, the new company’s leadership includes Chad Blackwell, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; Julie Dansker, Chief Revenue Officer; Danielle DiGiacomo, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships; Adam Brostoff, Senior Vice President, Operations; Danny Grant, Senior Vice President, Film and Strategic Partnerships; and Natalie Mooallem, Senior Vice President, Client Management.

The film business was acquired from global music distribution company The Orchard and marks its return to the original ownership team, which established the initial vision for the movie and television distribution operation when they owned The Orchard prior to its sale to Sony Music Entertainment in 2015. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“This is a homecoming in many ways for Joe and me, having originally launched the business in 2010 when we owned The Orchard. With the dramatic shifts in the content and distribution landscape, more content is being created and delivered to more platforms than ever before. We look forward to building on our relationships with filmmakers and content creators,” Stein said. “We have an outstanding management team with a strong track record that will take 1091 in an exciting new direction, with continued support and investment, including a renewed focus on expanding partnerships for our leading action sports content catalog.”

The company’s library includes notable titles such as What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, American Animals, The Hero, We the Animals, The Overnight, Birds of Passage, Neruda, El Angel and BPM (Beats Per Minute).

The company said it chose its new name as a nod to its history. 1091 was the office address of Stein and Samberg’s investment firm, which provided the original investment in The Orchard in 2003.