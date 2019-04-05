EXCLUSIVE: The Operative is heading for U.S. movie screens after Vertical Entertainment acquired North American rights to the spy thriller toplined by Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman and Cas Anvar. A third-quarter 2019 release is being eyed for the pic, which world premiered in February out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

Written and directed by Yuval Adler based on the novel The English Teacher by Yiftach Reicher Atir, the plot centers on Rachel (Kruger), a rogue spy from Israel’s Mossad, who vanishes without a trace. The only clue to her whereabouts is a cryptic phone call she places to her former handler, Thomas (Freeman). Thomas must retrace her steps to determine what threats her knowledge of Iran’s nuclear program may pose to their operation, while also working to protect her.

Endeavor Content, which is handling international distribution rights, negotiated the deal for the filmmakers with Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical.

Eitan Mansuri, Anne Carey, Jonathan Doweck, Viola Fügen, Michael Weber, Jean Labadie and Adler are producers; the pic was co-produced by Michel Merkt, Meike Savarin, Dietmar Güntsche, Martin Rohé, Jamal Zeinal-Zade, Dan Wechsler and Jim Stark, and executive produced by Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler, Amy Nauiokas, Ephraim Gildor and Avi Nir.

The film is a Black Bear Pictures presentation of a Match Factory Productions, Spiro Films, Le Pacte, Archer Gray Productions and Mountain Trail Films production and co-produced by KNM, Neue Bioskop Film, Bord Cadre Films and Little Shark Entertainment.

The pic now joins upcoming Vertical releases including Drunk Parents, starring Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan, Ben Platt and Joe Manganiello; The Professor and the Madman, starring Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and Natalie Dormer; and Lying and Stealing starring Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski.