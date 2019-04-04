After rumors swirled earlier this year that Josh Boone’s feature adaptation of X-Men spinoff The New Mutants was headed to Hulu, Disney indicated in its CinemaCon presentation that the delayed Fox/Marvel movie was indeed part of its 2019 release schedule. The pic has a release date of Aug. 2.

Also a Dolby Vision release slate shown at CinemaCon indicated that New Mutants was imminent.

Fox dropped a trailer for the film at CinemaCon 2017. The pic was slated for an April 13 2018 release, got moved to Feb. 22 of this year, and then pushed again to late summer as the pic underwent many reshoots.

When Deadline asked around about The New Mutants Hulu rumors earlier this year, we were told by insiders that the decision would be made post Fox acquisition.

In regards to the rumors of New Mutants heading to Hulu, Lauren Shuler Donner told Deadline at TCA in February that she was “hopeful” that the teen-horror pic would see its Aug. 2 release date. “They worked hard on it,” said Shuler Donner about the film’s production team, “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”