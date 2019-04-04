The Masked Singer is heading south after Mexican broadcaster Televisa set a local version.

The singing competition is set to be adapted for the Spanish speaking market with Televisa Studios and Endemol Shine Boomdog licensing the format from South Korea’s MBC.

It is the latest international format produced by the two companies following the likes of Big Brother and Fear Factor.

The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. In the U.S. remake for Fox, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serve on the panel, playing detective alongside series host Nick Cannon.

The show has been a huge hit for Fox, which was this season’s top unscripted show and its first episode drew more than 17 million multi-platform viewers and has been renewed for a second season. It has also been adapted in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

The Mexican version of The Masked Singer will be released in 2019.

Eduardo Clemesha, Vice President of Entertainment at Televisa, said, “The realization of this new project responds to the permanent commitment of Televisa to offer its audiences the best and most innovative contents. We are sure that the new version of “The Masked Singer” will become one of the most important links in the success chain, which already records this spectacular format internationally.”

Alejandro Rincon, CEO, Endemol Shine Boomdog added, “We are thrilled to be co-producing ‘The Masked Singer’ with our colleagues at Televisa, a series that was recently produced by our team in the U.S. to great success. This is a very special series and we can’t wait to share it with the Mexican audience.”