Renewable energy was on the menu for Stephen Colbert, who mocked President Donald Trump’s assertion that wind power poses a grave threat.

Trump contended during an addresses that there should be a memorial to birds at the base of every wind tower. The controversial wind generators, which have been under fire for (yes) hurting bird migrations, also – Trump contended – lower property values and may cause cancer. Colbert noted that the people of Holland seem to be doing okay with them after a few centuries.

Watch the bit below: