‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Takes On The Mueller Report – Redactions And All

It’s the night before the big reveal of the compete report by Robert Mueller. Washington is on edge, as the special prosecutor’s long investigation into potential collusion by the Trump administration with the Russian government during the 2016 election is finally about to be unveiled.

A short condensation of the report in a letter to Congress by Attorney General William Barr has already been out. But many were unhappy with a summary, particularly since, while there was no evidence of collusion cited in the letter, the letter did note that the investigation did not completely exonerate the administration.

Just what that means and constitutes may be revealed on Thursday, although there is still the possibility that key parts of the report will be redacted for national security reasons.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is treating the report as a children’s fable come to life in its spoof of this historical and potentially hysterical moment. It even has a surprise guest appearance by a famed comedian to do a voice cameo.

