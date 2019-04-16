‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’: Drama Series Based On Novel In Works At Amazon With Cathy Schulman & Jeff Gaspin Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is developing a drama series based on The Last Mrs. Parrish, Liv Constantine’s best-selling debut novel, with Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment and Jeff Gaspin’s Gaspin Media producing. Jessica Mecklenburg (The Twilight Zone, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Stranger Things) will pen the adaptation and executive produce.

The twisty thriller, pitched as The Hand That Rocks the Cradle meets Single White Female, sees a plain young woman striving to insert herself into high society life by usurping the Queen Bee’s fairytale life only to realize she may have gotten herself in way over her head.

The collaboration stems from Schulman and Gaspin’s work together while Gaspin was president of Primary Wave Entertainment, which backs Welle.

Shulman’s Welle Entertainment optioned the rights to the book, published worldwide by HarperCollins in October 2017. The book hit bestseller lists in multiple international territories and in the U.S., becoming Reese Witherspoon’s December 2017 book club pick.

Constantine is the pen name for sisters Lynne and Valerie Constantine. Their second book, The Last Time I Saw You, is due out from HarperCollins in May 2019. Their next two books were recently acquired in a major deal by HarperCollins Global.

Lynne Constantine also writes solo novels under the pen name L.C. Shaw. Her first solo title, The Network, is to be released by HarperCollins in November 2019.

The Last Mrs. Parrish is the latest in a line of IP titles from mostly female novelists and playwrights that Oscar-winning producer Schulman (Crash) has recently optioned for film and television through her female facing company, Welle Entertainment. Schulman is currently developing Julian Guthrie’s latest nonfiction book, Alpha Girls, which will be published by Crown Publishing Group on April 30, 2019, as well as The Idea Of You by Robinne Lee, Midnight Magnolia by AM Barsam, Mirror Man by Jane Gilmartin, Everything Must Go by Jenny Fran Davis, Transfers by Lucy Thurber, Mr. Nice Guy by Jennifer Miller and Jason Feifer, and The Trials Of Nina McCall by Scott Wasserman Stern.

Schulman and Welle Entertainment recently produced the feature Five Feet Apart for CBS Films/Lionsgate, which has grossed over $65M worldwide since its March 15 release.

Gaspin, whose company Gaspin Media recently co-ventured with AGC, is producing a number of TV projects with Schulman and is currently producing Rhythm & Flow for Netflix, starring Cardi B., Chance the Rapper, and TI as well as LA’s Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba for Spectrum.

Mecklenburg currently is a co-executive producer on CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone. She was previously a co-executive producer on Netflix’s Stranger Things and wrote on Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

Mecklenburg is repped by CAA, The Shuman Co, and Victoria Sanders & Associates.