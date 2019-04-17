‘The Key’ From Lucid Dreams Productions Taps ‘Arrested Development’ Actress Alia Shawkat As Narrator

The Key, a mysterious virtual reality journey from Lucid Dreams Productions’ director Celine Tricart and producer Gloria Bradbury today announced they have enlisted actress Alia Shawkat to narrate the project.

Shawkat is best known for her roles on Arrested Development and Search Party. Her voice will carry audience members through the interactive virtual reality experience that presents viewers with moments of intense choice to unlock the mystery of the key.

The Key will make its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival as a juried selection in the Immersive Storyscapes category.

The experience shares a journey through dreams, and Shawkat will guide viewers through four different phases as they face challenging moments prompting them to make difficult and dangerous decisions while making their way to safety.

“We are thrilled to be working with Alia on The Key. With her high attention to detail she brings the voice we need to complete this project. Finding the exact quantity of information you need to communicate in a VR experience is tricky. Alia offers the right balance of information and emotion,” said director Celine Tricart.

The Key was made with support from Oculus VR for Good.