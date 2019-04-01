Piece by piece, the clearances for The Kelly Clarkson Show have come in. Today, NBCUniversal said the syndicated talk show set to launch in the fall is set for 99% of the country.

The hourlong talker has been sold to 200-plus stations, including the top 165 markets, ahead of its September 9 kickoff, said Tracie Wilson, EVP Creative Affairs at NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution.

Clarkson has been a hitmaker since winning the first season of American Idol. She’s a three-time Grammy winner who has racked up 11 top 10 singles and three No. 1s since her 2002 debut. All eight of her studio albums have reached the Top 3 in the U.S., including three chart-toppers. Her most recent album, 2017’s Meaning of Life, peaked at No. 2. The singer just wrapped a 27-city tour.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be produced before a live audience on the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. It is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. The Voice coach Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock also are executive producers.