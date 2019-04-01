NBC has booked premiere dates for a quartet of its summer series. The character-driven new procedural drama The InBetween, which origianlly was slated for midseason, now will launch at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Also set are the returns of long-running newsmag (June 10) and game shows The Wall (June 20) and Hollywood Game Night (July 11).

Written by Moira Kirland, The InBetween centers on Cassie Bishop (Harriet Dyer), who was born with a gift — though she might call it a curse. She can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not. When her longtime friend Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), need help solving a darkly puzzling murder, Cassie agrees to use her abilities.

Former Training Day star Cornwell was set in September cast as a lead in a recasting, replacing Yusuf Gatewood. Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan also star. Moira Kirland, David Heyman, Nancy Cotton, Matthew Gross executive produce. Charlotte Sieling executive produced and directed the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio and Heyday Television.

Here are details about the other NBC series set to return in the coming months, provided by the network:

DATELINE NBC

Season 27 premieres at 10 p.m. Monday, June 10

The network’s signature newsmagazine is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history. It is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. David Corvo is senior executive producer. Liz Cole is executive producer.

On Friday nights this season, Dateline NBC has been averaging a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall in Live+7 Day Nielsens. Dateline attracts an upscale, well-educated audience, generating an index of 122 among adults 18-49 living in homes with $100K+ incomes (a 100 represents an average concentration of those homes) and a 115 among adults 18-49 with four or more years of college.

THE WALL

Season 4 premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10

The Wall is the fastest and simplest game with more than $12 million on the line every night — and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop. At four-stories high, The Wall was built for one purpose: to change peoples’ lives in an instant. LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman executive produce. A collaboration between Glassman Media and SpringHill, the show was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Last season The Wall averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens, including season highs with the show’s February 5 season finale. That telecast rose in L+7 Nielsens to a 1.6 in 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers overall to match the highest Wall rating in 18-49 since February 21, 2017 and generate the show’s most-watched episode since Jan. 24, 2017.

HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT

Season 7 premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 11

Hosted by Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night returns for a seventh season with a variety of actors, performers and familiar faces. Two teams of four players each (consisting of three celebrities and one contestant) play a series of games. Stars set to appear include The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden and Marc Evan Jackson; World of Dance‘s Derek Hough and NE-YO; This Is Us stars Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas and Susan Kelechi Watson; Superstore‘s Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos; American Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt as well as Amanda Seales, Joel McHale, Kal Penn, Laverne Cox, Rob Riggle and Sasheer Zamata, among many others.

Hollywood Game Night most recently aired the night of NBC’s 2018 “Red Nose Day” special and captured a 0.9 rating and 3.8 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens. During the show’s most recent full season during summer 2017, it averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers overall in L+7, for a jump of 38% in 18-49 and 1.6 million persons or 50% versus the show’s spring-summer averages for the prior year (0.8 in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall).