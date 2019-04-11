‘The Hunt’ Adds Kate Mulvany As Series Regular, 5 More Join In Recurring Roles For Amazon Original

EXCLUSIVE: The cast for Amazon Prime Video’s vengeance-driven Nazi-hunting series executive produced by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele continues to grow with Kate Mulvany joining as a series regular and James Le Gros, Ebony Obsidian, Caleb Emery, Henry Hunter Hall and Jeannie Berlin boarding in key recurring roles. They join an already robust cast including Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor as well as Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin and Dylan Baker.

The Hunt, created by David Weil, follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum. When his grandmother is killed by a mysterious intruder in their apartment, he sets out to find the killer. While doing so, he becomes swept up with The Hunters. Mulvany is set to play Sister Harriet, one of the members of The Hunt.

The newly announced recurring roles include Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk) as Carol Hawthorne, Jonah’s neighbor and romantic interest. Caleb Emery (Little) and Henry Hunter Hall (When They See Us) will play Jonah’s best friends Arthur “Bootyhole” McGuigan and Sherman “Cheeks” Johnson respectively.James Le Gros (Drugstore Cowboy) plays veteran FBI agent Detective Grimbsy who is also Millie’s (Hinton) boss at the New York bureau. Berlin (The Night Of) rounds out the recurring cast as Jonah’s grandmother.

Mulvany has appeared in numerous films including Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, The Final Winter, Griff The Invisible, The Little Death and The Merger. She is a sought-after theatrical performers in Australia. She was the recipient of the 2017 Helpmann Award for Best Female Actor In A Play for her role of Richard of Gloucester in Richard III. She recently wrapped a critically acclaimed run in the one-woman show Every Brilliant Thing. In addition, Mulvany is also an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. Her adaptation of Medea was voted by the New York Times as one of the best adaptations to hit the London stage. She also adapted Mary Stuart for Sydney Theatre. She recently wrapped on the new Foxtel series Fighting Season opposite Jay Ryan and directed by Kate Woods and also the TV series Lambs of God opposite Ann Dowd.

Emery can be seen Universal’s comedy Little as well as the upcoming indie TYSON’S RUN directed by Kim Bass. He stars in the Gunpowder & Sky-produced mystery thriller Summer of ’84. His other credits include Lucky Logan, Coming Thru Rye, Goosebumps, and Fist Fight. His TV credits include NBC’s Good Girls, Miracle Workers on TBS, American Vandal, Dear White People and Vice Principals.

Hall recently worked with Ava DuVernay on her upcoming Netflix Central Park Five project When They See Us. He recently finished filming the Focus Features Harriet Tubman feature directed by Kasi Lemmons and starring Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr and Joe Alwyn. He will also appear in the drama Selah and the Spades opposite Jesse Williams, Lovie Simone, Gina Torres and Jharrel Jerome.

After appearing in Gus Van Sant’s Drugstore Cowboy, Le Gros has starred in numerous Independent Spirit Award-nominated films from high-profile directors including Nicole Holofcener’s Lovely and Amazing, Todd Haynes’s Safe, Alan Rudolph’s Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle and Stacy Cochran’s My New Gun. He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his role in Tom DiCillo’s Living in Oblivion. His other feature credits include Zodiac, Enemy of the State, Born on the 4th of July, Singles, and Point Break. His TV credits include Ally McBeal, Sleeper Cell, HBO’s Mildred Pierce, Girls, FX’s Justified and Showtime’s Billions. He recently starred opposite Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women and can be seen in Fritz Bohm’s indie Wilding and has recurring role on the Fox drama The Passage.

Actor-writer-director Berlin received great critical acclaim for her role as Helen Weiss in Steve Zaillian’s Emmy nominated HBO miniseries The Night Of. She is known for her notable performances in films such as Margaret, Inherent Vice and Cafe Society. She recently appeared in the Showtime series SMILF and Hulu’s The First opposite Sean Penn. Her other credits include Heartbreak Kid, Sheila Levine is Dead and Living in New York, Bone, The Babymaker, Portnoy’s Complaint, Getting Straight and In The Spirit, which she co-wrote with Laurie Jones. Behind the camera, she adapted and directed a Chekhov short story The Boor for producer Gerry Herman and wrote a screenplay Crackpot with Mark Hampton. On the L.A. stage, she has appeared in Other Desert Cities while in New York, she appeared in Adult Entertainment and Power Plays opposite Alan Arkin.

