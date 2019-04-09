EXCLUSIVE: Actress Amy Madigan is the latest to come aboard The Hunt, Universal/Blumhouse’s politically charged action thriller directed by Craig Zobel. Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, and Ike Barinholtz were previously announced as part of the cast.

Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse wrote the script, which explores escalating aggressiveness between the political right and left in America. The pic hits theaters Oct. 18.

Jason Blum and Lindelof are producing the pic with Cuse and Zobel as exec producers.

Madigan, who next appears opposite Samuel L Jackson, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris and Sebastian Stan in the forthcoming war drama, The Last Full Measure, is repped by Buchwald and Anonymous Content. She recently wrapped production on Fox Searchlight’s fantasy thriller Antlers, with Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.