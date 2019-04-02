MTV has set Monday, June 24 for the premiere of its anticipated revival reality series The Hills: New Beginnings.

The new iteration reunites reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, as well as newcomers, and follows their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere in the U.S. before rolling out globally across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton will join original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the series.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.

