‘The Good Fight’ Renewed For Season 4 By CBS All Access

Ahead of the May 16 Season 3 finale, CBS All Access has ordered a fourth season of its critically praised drama series The Good Fight, from co-creators Robert and Michelle King.

“The Good Fight is in the middle of an incredible third season and continues to be a flagship original series for the service,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Its visionary creators Robert and Michelle King and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humor and courage, and we can’t wait to see where these indelible characters go next.”

In Season 3 of The Good Wife spinoff, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer who is corruption incarnate.

Cast also includes Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and William Finkelstein also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Good Fight are available to stream on CBS All Access. The first six episodes of Season 3 are also available, with new episodes of the third season dropping weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. The season three finale will be available to stream on Thursday, May 16.