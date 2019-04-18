‘The Gifted’ Canceled By Fox After 2 Seasons; Marvel Drama Potentially Could Find New Home At Disney

Fox has opted not to renew its sophomore drama series The Gifted for a third season. The family adventure series, set in Marvel’s X-Men universe, comes from 20th Century Fox TV, which now is part of Disney.

I hear that there have been no real conversations but that there is a chance for The Gifted to find a new home within the Disney family. The show is produced by Marvel Television, which currently has series on Disney-owned Freeform and Disney-controlled Hulu. (Disney+’s Marvel series come from the company’s movie division.)

The Gifted was well received by critics, with its second season scoring even higher on Rotten Tomatoes (85% vs. 74% for Season 1.) But the drama was a soft performer in linear ratings for Fox in its second season, which wrapped in February. The Gifted‘s second season averaged a 1.1 adults 18-49 rating in Live+7, about half of its Season 1 average (2.0), and 3.3 million viewers.

Because Fox no longer has ownership in the series, linear ratings play a bigger role in the broadcast network’s renewal decisions. (Like most genre series, The Gifted does OK in online viewing).

The Gifted is one of two genre dramas to launch on Fox in fall 2017. The other, The Orville, also from 20th TV, is expected to be renewed.

The Gifted, from writer Matt Nix, focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White also star.