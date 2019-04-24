‘The First 48’ EP Alexis Robie Launches Indie Coronet Productions & Strikes First-Look Deal With Cineflix

The First 48 exec producer Alexis Robie has launched his own independent production company and has struck a first-look deal with Cineflix Media.

Robie, who worked on ITV Entertainment’s long-running A&E series for six years and over 140 episodes, has launched Coronet Productions with a multi-year pact with the Canadian producer and distributor.

He will focus on true crime, justice, and access-driven programming for U.S. networks and will be based in New York. Robie will work closely with Cineflix Productions President Charles Tremayne and Cineflix Rights will have the rights to distribute Coronet programming.

In addition to The First 48 and its spin-off The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta, Robie also produced The Killer Speaks and The Case that Haunts Me for A&E, Selling New York for HGTV and Wife Swap for ABC.

“I’m thrilled to be embarking on this new partnership with Cineflix and to be collaborating with their incredible team. Coronet is all about elevated storytelling, unique access, and provocative subjects with a creative process that is tailored to buyers; this is a fantastic opportunity to be able to focus on developing premium content that resonates with audiences worldwide,” said Robie.

“Alexis’ extensive experience on some of TV’s most popular, long-running unscripted series make him an ideal partner for Cineflix. Working with top producers to develop internationally appealing content is a key aspect of our growth strategy,” added Glen Salzman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Cineflix Media.