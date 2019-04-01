In the peaceful town of Centerville, “something terrifying, something horrifying is coming.” When some people are violently killed at the local greasy spoon, the first responders and others ponder, “What the hell was it?” The go-to theory: wild animals. The new theory? “I’m thinkin’ zombies. You know, the undead. Ghouls.”

Later, when town cops Bill Murray and Adam Driver discover freshly unearthed graves at the cemetery, comes the Understatement of the Day: “Oh man, this isn’t gonna end well.”

Welcome to the severed tongue-in-cheek first trailer for The Dead Don’t Die,” writer-director Jim Jarmusch’s both-feet-in leap into the genre. It’s billed as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” and here’s the argument: Along with Murray and Driver, the film features Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez and Tom Waits. Iggy Pop and Carol Kane turn up as undead who “gravitate towards things they did when they were alive” — think coffee and Chardonnay.

Produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan, The Dead Don’t Die is tipped for a possible trip to the Croisette next month, but Deadline’s Cannes maven Nancy Tartaglione hears the movie still has a lot of VFX work to be done.

Either way, the dead will rise on June 14, enabled by Focus Features. Check out the horror comedy’s deadpan trailer above.