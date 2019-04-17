The CW Sets Summer Schedule: Six New Series & Dates For Five Returning Shows

The CW has finalized its summer plans as it continues to push for more year-round programming. The network today revealed its 2019 post-TV season schedule including a half-dozen new series and dates for two returning dramas and three unscripted veterans. The 11 summer premieres is the most ever for the 13-year-old net.

The premiering series are British action drama Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters; talent-variety showcase The Big Stage; comedy game show Hypnotize Me, hosted by Taye Diggs; the investigate docuseries Mysteries Decoded; space-based action-adventure Pandora; and extreme-sports docuseries Red Bull Peaking. Check out the full sked below, along with details of the new series, which don’t have hard premiere dates yet.

The rookies will join the sophomore runs of legal drama Burden of Truth starring Kristin Kreuk (June 2) and fantasy adventure The Outpost starring Jessica Green (July 11). Also getting dates are the unscripted summer stalwarts Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 6) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 7) — both set for June 17 — along with Season 8 of Masters of Illusion, which bows June 7).

The network noted that four of its midseason premieres — Jane the Virgin, iZombie, The 100 and In The Dark — will run well into summer.

Here is the CW’s summer schedule, with new-series dates TBD:

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

8-9 p.m.: BURDEN OF TRUTH (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m.: SUPERNATURAL (encore episode)

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

8-8:30 p.m.: MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 6 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m.: MASTERS OF ILLUSION (new episode)

9-9:30 p.m.: THE BIG STAGE (series premiere)

9:30-10 p.m.: THE BIG STAGE (new episode)

MONDAY, JUNE 17

8-9 p.m.: PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 6 premiere)

9-9:30 p.m.: WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 7 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m.: WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (encore episode)

THURSDAY, JULY 11

8-9 p.m.: iZOMBIE (new episode)

9-10 p.m.: THE OUTPOST (Season 2 premiere)

Here are descriptions of the CW’s new summer series:

Bulletproof



Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, Bulletproof follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, Star Trek: Into Darkness) and Pike (Ashley Walters, Top Boy) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, Bulletproof is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. Bulletproof is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo (Britannia, Monsters), Michele Buck (Endeavour, Midsomer Murders), Judy Counihan (No Man’s Land, Fresh Meat), Nick Love (The Football Factory, The Sweeney), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. Bulletproof, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.

Hypnotize Me

A comedy game show, hosted by Taye Diggs. Based on the hit U.K. format (You’re Back in the Room), the show features physical comedy and unpredictable situations, as contestants work together in teams and are challenged to complete a variety of simple, everyday tasks, from frosting a cake to blowing up balloons…after being hypnotized. With big money at stake, these contestants need to work together as a team. However, their entranced states cause hysterical hurdles that not only sabotage their progress, but reveal aspects of their personalities neither they, their family nor their friends have ever before witnessed! The series also features award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, who stars in the original U.K. show, as resident hypnotist. Hypnotize Me is produced by Tuesday’s Child and BBCLA Productions with executive producers Karen Smith (Lego Masters) and Joe Sungkur (Dancing with the Stars).

Mysteries Decoded

Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series Mysteries Decoded will delve deeper into some America’s greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. From Area 51 to the Salem Witch Trials, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned top-notch Private Investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles. Mysteries Decoded is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat.

Pandora

Set in the year 2199, Pandora is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction. Pandora is executive produced by Mark A. Altman (Castle), Steve Kriozere (NCIS), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Phillip.

Red Bull Peaking

An unfiltered, intimate portrait of athletes, told in their own words and experienced from their perspective, during the 72-hour period immediately before, during and after a landmark event in their career. These up-close and personal narratives include iconic extreme sports stars Kelly McGarry, James Stewart and Jenny Rissveds. Red Bull Peaking is from Red Bull Media House and Indigenous Films, and is executive produced by Scott Bradfield, Charlie Rosene and Gus Roxburgh.