‘The Crown’ Season 3 Set To Launch On Netflix In Second Half Of 2019

The third season of The Crown is set to launch on Netflix in the second half of the year – more than 18 months after its second season.

Related Story Netflix Adds 9.6M New Subscribers In Q1; Recording Highest Paid Net Adds To Date But Stock Down

Netflix has not revealed a date for the launch, but in a letter to investors following its first-quarter financial results, it noted that that The Crown would debut after July.

The second season of Left Bank’s royal drama launched December 8, 2017, while its first season began on November 4, 2016.

The Peter Morgan-created series will be joined in the second half of 2019 by titles including Stranger Things, which launches July 4, and new seasons of 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black and La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) as well as films like Michael Bay’s Six Underground and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series,” Netflix noted in the letter.

Netflix Reveals Viewing Data For ‘Umbrella Academy’, ‘The Highwaymen,’ ‘Triple Frontier’ & ‘Fyre’ Doc

Season 3 of The Crown starts in 1963 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Claire Foy. Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter will play the ’70s versions of Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret, respectively. Parker Bowles is played by Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell and Prince Charles by Josh O’Connor. Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother.