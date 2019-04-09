The Crown has found its Princess Diana. Newcomer Emma Corrin will portray Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix drama series.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s early reign as the fragile social order established after WWII breaks apart.

Corrin will make her first appearance as the character in Season 4.

“Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season”, said Corrin. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

“Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” said Morgan. “As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”



The Crown Season 3 will launch later this year. In season 3, Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy; Tobias Menzies will play Prince Phillip, the role previously played by Matt Smith. Other Season 3 cast members include Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell, and Marion Bailey.

Best known for her guest role in ITV’s Grantchester, Corrin will next be seen in a key role in Warner Bros/Epix Batman prequel series Pennyworth. She also soon will make her feature film debut as Miss South Africa in Misbehaviour, a historical drama which follows the story of a group of women from the Women’s Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Corrin’s casting.