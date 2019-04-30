‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 3 By Showtime

Showtime has handed a Season 3 renewal to its Lena Waithe-created drama The Chi. The news comes just weeks after the series’ sophomore-season debut on the premium cable net.

“The Chi revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters, and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in Season 3.”

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story about a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Armando Riesco star.

In Season 2 of The Chi, which airs at 10 p.m. Sundays, Brandon’s (Mitchell) ambitious plan for his food truck business. Emmett (Latimore) makes an effort to grow up and get custody of his son, while his mother, Jada (Ross), discovers a new life of her own. Kevin (Hibbert) reckons with trauma as he strengthens bonds with his buddies. Ronnie (Mwine) attempts to reclaim his life, while Detective Cruz (Riesco) launches a new investigation.

Boomerang creator Waithe, who won an Emmy for Netflix’s Master of None, executive produces the series along Oscar and Emmy winner Common, Ayanna Floyd Davis, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone.

