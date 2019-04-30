‘The Chelsea Flower Show’ To Air Live In The U.S. Via BBC Studios & ITV’s SVOD Service BritBox

EXCLUSIVE: The Chelsea Flower Show is coming live to U.S. television after BritBox struck a deal to air the British Royal Horticultural Society’s annual event. This comes this year as HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has co-designed a garden at the show for the first time.

The event, which highlights cutting-edge garden design and showcases horticultural presentations, will air on the BBC Studios and ITV-backed streaming service’s live Now strand, which brings UK shows to the U.S. shortly after their British TX. The coverage will run May 20-24.

The deal also includes coverage of the 2020 RHS Chelsea Flower Show as well as rights to the Royal Horticultural Society’s additional events including the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show in June, the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park, which are both in July.

It is the latest lifestyle show to air on the service and follows the likes of Gardeners World, Springwatch, Escape To The Country and Countryfile Spring Diaries.

“The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is truly a momentous occasion in Britain and for the first time ever U.S. viewers will be able to see it in almost real time through BritBox’s Now feature,” said BritBox President Soumya Sriraman. “Being able to provide our community 5 days of exclusive LIVE access to this internationally recognized and celebrated show is an exciting moment for our community.”

Sue Biggs, RHS Director General, added, “For more than a century the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been the world’s most famous gardening event so we are delighted that coverage of the show will be broadcast live to audiences in the US for the first time thanks to Britbox. 2019 is a vintage year for the Show with a glittering line up of designers and some fabulous horticultural highlights which includes the RHS Back to Nature Garden co-designed by HRH the Duchess of Cambridge.