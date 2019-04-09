SAG-AFTRA will launch automated residuals payments nationwide beginning May 1. The union, which processes more than 4 million residuals checks for 270,000 people per year, says the new system will “ensure a secure, stable, and high-quality experience that will allow members to receive residual payments and statements quicker and easier than ever before.”

SAG-AFTRA says the new system also will “reduce the union’s carbon footprint by eliminating the need to mail paper checks, while providing members access to their residuals statements 24/7 through the SAG-AFTRA website.”

The move to direct-deposit residuals payments comes after the guild successfully tested the process with local members across the country.

Shutterstock

Residuals payments received from studios and payroll houses will be distributed electronically at least once a week to the bank account of a member’s choosing. Residuals statements and check stubs then are viewable online at SAG-AFTRA’s website.

“The secure, efficient direct deposit of residuals is a remarkable achievement involving innovations and behind-the-scene changes to the industry’s status quo,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said. “It’s the latest in a series of initiatives the union is undertaking, modernizing how we work with our employers and service our members.”

“As we move forward in the digital era, SAG-AFTRA will continue to embrace ways to create efficiency for the union and its members,” said David White, the union’s national executive director. “This is an exciting member-led achievement for our union and we are thrilled to expand this program to our membership nationwide. By leveraging technology and process innovation, this effort represents an opportunity for the entire industry to advance in practical, common sense ways.”