The Big Bang Theory is a few of episodes away from its series finale, but don’t expect a big explosion to bring finality to the beloved characters on the CBS comedy. Director Mark

Cedrowski teased what fans of the long-running hit CBS sitcom can expect during a panel Sunday at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys.

“I honestly don’t know that much,” Cedrowski told Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva, who moderated the panel at the Paramount Theatre that also featured co-stars Kunal Nayaar and Melissa Rauch. “The final episode has not been written completely yet; it’s been outlined. I will say the one thing about how they’ve approached the whole season: When we learned that this was to be the last season … writers have approached it, not so much as the show is wrapping up and we’ll never see them again and the finality of it all.

“It’s going to be the last episode and it’s going to end, but people’s lives still go on,” he added. “The characters will be giving the idea that their lives continue on. It’s not going to be an atomic bomb where things blow up and you never see anybody again.”

As viewers get ready to say goodbye, it’s brought up questions about potential spinoffs. Nayaar, who has played particle astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali for all 12 seasons, made it clear Sunday he’s ready to hang up his character’s trademark attire and explore new opportunities.

“I’m taking those cargo pants and burning them,” he said to laughter from the crowd. “I need a little bit of a break, as much as I’d miss playing that character. I’m ready to move on to different things now.”

Even if Nayaar isn’t interested in exploring spinoff opportunities, he admits he’s grateful to

have played someone who was so “pure and innocent.”

“It’s been really fun to watch the evolution of this character,” the British-born Indian actor

said. “I get to go on set and play a character that has this real purity and innocence about

him. In this day in age, it’s so rare to be able to play a character like Raj. It’s so beautiful and so much fun.”

Nayaar’s co-star Rauch said she has learned a lot from her portrayal of Bernadette Maryann Rostenkowski-Wolowitz since her Season 3 debut.

“I still, every tape night, am overwhelmed with gratitude for being there,” she said. “I auditioned for that guest star after being at the unemployment office the day before. Never in a million years would I have ever thought that I’d be here as we come into the final season. One of the beautiful things that Big Bang has done is allow these characters to grow into the best versions of themselves. It’s a real testament to the human potential. Bernadette came from a sheltered upbringing like [her husband] Howard and now she’s a mom to two kids.”

“I’m going to miss the most that Burnadette has been a few steps ahead of me in life. She was a

mother before I was. She had to re-enter the workplace as a mother before I did, too. I’ve been

able to do this bit of dress rehearsal, in Bernadette’s shoes, before I actually experience

everything.”

The Big Bang Theory wraps its 12-season run with an hourlong finale May 16.