Season 31 of The Amazing Race will leave the starting line more than a month earlier than scheduled. CBS said today that the new iteration will premiere at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17; it had been set for May 22.

The network also released a sneak peek at the upcoming season, which comes with a twist: It will match teams of fan-favorite racers alongside duos from Survivor and Big Brother in a “reality showdown.” Watch the clip below.

CBS also announced time-slot changes for two other series, effective May 4: Million Dollar Mile will move to 8 p.m. Saturdays, followed by Ransom, which shifts into the 9 p.m. slot.

Watch the new promo for the multiple-Emmy-winning Amazing Race here, and read up on the new series-crossing teams for Season 31 below:

Art Velez (49) and John James “JJ” Carrell (49)

Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 20

Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40)

Life Partners from Austin

Previous season: The Amazing Race 5

Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23)

Friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 29

Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30)

Cousins from Pasadena, Calif. and Houston

Previous seasons: The Amazing Race 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars

Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (33)

Friends from Los Angeles and San Francisco

Previous season: The Amazing Race 28

Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44)

Friends from Moore, Okla. and Dedham, Mass.

Previous season: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35)

Friends from Denver. and New York

Previous seasons: Survivor: Gabon and Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza)

Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham

Married from Indianapolis

Previous seasons: Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Rupert); Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Laura)

Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30)

Friends from Lakeville, Minn. and Tulsa, Okla.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14 (Janelle); Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 (Britney)

Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32)

Sisters from Van Nuys, Calif. and Las Vegas

Previous Seasons: Big Brother 12, winner Big Brother 13, The Amazing Race 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); Big Brother 15 (Elissa)

Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28)

Dating from Ubly, Mich.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor)