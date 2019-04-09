It’s hideous. It’s horrible. It’s home, Addams Family-style. MGM’s new teaser trailer for the upcoming Conrad Vernon-Greg Tiernan reimagining of the macabre clan – amazingly, the first-ever animated feature version of The Addams Family – seems to breathe fresh life into the old graveyard gang.

The first significant look we’ve had at the resurrected clan, this teaser makes good on Vernon’s promise to dip into some Family history to show the early days (nights?) of Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac). The trailer begins – following a clever, line-drawn intro illustrating the modern family diversity – as the apparently newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Addams (notice the length of the latter’s hair) walk into a creepy mansion. “Get out!” howls a voice. Home.

Fans of the entire Charles Addams clan needn’t fear though – all are present and accounted for. Chloë Grace Moretz voices Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard is Pugsley, Bette Midler is Grandmama and Nick Kroll is Uncle Fester. Allison Janney plays nemesis Margaux Needler, a reality TV producer.

Judging by the trailer, Matt Lieberman’s script doesn’t shy from the Addams’ trademark sly asides. Noticing Wednesday’s red helium balloon, a curious Morticia observes, “There’s usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these.” Later, when Pugsley sets off one of his pesky little explosions, a bath-taking Uncle Fester crashes through the ceiling, sniping – for the Boomers in the audience – “You sunk my battleship.”

The Addams Family is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Alex Schwartz and Alison O’Brien, with Kevin Miserocchi, Andrew Mittman and Joe Earley exec producing. MGM releases to theaters everywhere Oct. 11.

Check out the teaser above, and here is the film’s new poster: