Here is more evidence that noone can predict where the hits can come from. ‘The Act’ Crime Anthology Sets New Subscribers To Series Record For Hulu

There had been chatter that the streaming platform’s new anthology series The Act, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, has been doing well. At today’s Disney Investor Day, Hulu CEO Randy Freer shed some light on the show’s success.

“It has driven more new subscribers to series than any other Hulu original in the first month,” he said.

Subscribers-to-series means new subscribers who joined Hulu and watched The Act within the first 24 hours. While there is no 100% certainty, this is a widely accepted industry metric — a property likely had driven someone to subscribe if they actively sought it out once they become members.

The success of The Act has encouraged Hulu to ramp up its limited series slate, especially true-crime projects, and I hear played a role in the platform’s recent decision to order, The Dropout, a limited series starring Kate McKinnon as disgraced (and recently indicted) entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Written by Dean and Antosca and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories.

The first season, which premiered on March 20, is based on Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.” It follows Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Antosca and Dean, along with Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio, executive produce. Universal Cable Productions, where Antosca is under an overall deal, is the studio.