‘Text For You’: Screen Gems Sets Jim Strouse To Direct Rom-Com Redo Of German Box Office Hit, Basil Iwanyk To Produce

Screen Gems, the genre label under Sony Pictures, has set Jim Strouse (The Incredible Jessica James) to direct feature Text For You, a remake of the successful 2016 German-language rom-com SMS Fur Dich, we understand.

Basil Iwanyk (John Wick) will produce and Erica Lee (A Private War) will executive produce. Production date and cast has yet to be set.

The story follows a young woman who tries to ease the pain over the death of her fiancé by sending him romantic texts. Unbeknownst to her, a single guy across town starts to receive the messages (the number has been reassigned). At first, he thinks it’s spam but then is so moved by the words that he endeavors to find out who is writing them. Eventually, he tracks her down and the two fall in love. But will she understand when he finally reveals how he fell for her in the first place?

The 2015 German film from Karoline Herfurth is based on Sophie Cramer’s popular novel. The film took more than $6M at the German box office. U.S book rights for the project are being shopped now.

Sundance regular Strouse most recently wrote and directed Netflix film The Incredible Jessica James starring Jessica Williams, Chris O’Dowd, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina Hall. The writer and director has had six films debut in Park City including Jessica James, People Places Things and Grace Is Gone.

In addition to Text For You, Strouse is working on feature An American in Whakataki, which will see him reunite with his People Places Things star Jemaine Clement. For television, Strouse has two 1/2-hour projects in development at Showtime. The first is The Untitled Jessica Williams Project, which he is developing with his The Incredible Jessica James star Jessica Williams and Annapurna.

For TV he is also writing Highly Sensitive, a comedy about a diverse group of dysfunctional people in the world of corporate sensitivity training as they travel from non-profits to Fortune 500 companies trying to teach people not to be ass*****. The project is being developed with Broadway Video, The Story Co. and Thruline Entertainment.

Strouse is represented by ICM Partners and Thruline Entertainment.