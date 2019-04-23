Terry Rawlings, BAFTA-Nominated Film Editor Of ‘Alien’ And ‘Blade Runner’, Dies

Film editor Terry Rawlings, who earned BAFTA nominations for his work on Alien and Blade Runner as well as an Academy Award nomination for Chariots of Fire died Tuesday at his home in Hertfordshire, England. He was in his mid-80s.

Early in his career, he worked in the sound department in numerous films. His first credit as an editor was in 1977 with Michael Winner’s supernatural horror The Sentinel. Based on the novel of the same name by Jeffrey Konvitz, the film starred Cristina Raines, Chris Sarandon, Ava Gardner, and Burgess Meredith.

In addition to culturally relevant films such as Alien, Blade Runner, and Chariots of Fire, Rawlings is known for an extensive list of films including Watership Down (1978), Yentl (1983), Legend (1985), F/X (1986), Not Without My Daughter (1991), Alien 3 (1992), GoldenEye (1995), The Saint (1997), Entrapment (1999) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004).

He received his first BAFTA nomination for Best Soundtrack for the films Isadora and women in Love. He went on to receive his first BAFTA nomination for editing in 1980 with Alien and then for Chariots of Fire in 1982 followed by another nomination in 1983 for Blade Runner. In 1982, he also received an Oscar nom for Chariots of Fire. Rawlings is also a founding member of the Guild of British Film and Television Editors and was also elected to membership in the American Cinema Editors. In 2006, he was honored with the ACE’s Career Achievement Award.