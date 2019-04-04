Unlike Disney yesterday with its CinemaCon session, Paramount brought the stars –all of them– for their Nov. 1 release Terminator: Dark Fate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna.

“The story picks up where Jim Cameron left off with T2,” said Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos who had the chance to work with the pic’s director Tim Miller on Deadpool who got emotional talking about what the 35 year old franchise meant to him growing up.

“To say that this movie was a labor of love for me is an enormous f***king understatement,” said Miller to the exhibs at the Coliseum at Caesar’s.

The new talent of the Terminator: He can split, “so he’s twice as deadly” said Miller.

“This is a fundraiser for my next political race,” joked Schwarzenneger, “I’m so excited to have everyone back, Jim Cameron and Linda Hamilton, It”s where it all began in 1984 and it changed my life.”

“Do you remember in Terminator 2 she was doing push-ups and chin-ups. How can a girl do this? She came to set and do this again,” said Schwarzenneger.

The movie star expressed how much the movie meant to him, with its lines “Hasta La Vista Baby” and “F*** You Asshole” and “I’ll Be Back”,’ lines which he incorporated into his political career speeches, i.e. “Terminator Climate Change.” It changed his life.

Two extended scenes were shown,one showing Davis’ woman of the future arriving in a glowing blue ball on a bridge in LA, melting the road, and falling. She is naked and discovered by a Hispanic couple. The cops arrives, and Davis takes them all out. Another scene shows Davis’ woman of the future as a protector of sorts, battling Gabriel Luna’s liquid morphing Terminator and a metal Terminator. She is saved when Hamilton’s Sarah Connor shows ups, blasting them all away. A shrt montage follows showing an attack on the Terminator factory and a grizzled Arnie shooting a huge machine gun from a helicopter. Great footage.

Skydance produces and Fox has overseas on Terminator: Dark Fate.