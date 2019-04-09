Taylor Swift is showing support for LGBTQ rights in her home state of Tennessee.

On Monday, the singer donated $113,000 to an LGBTQ advocacy group called the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP).

Chris Sanders, TEP’s executive director, announced the donation in a Facebook post.

“Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community,” Sanders wrote in the post, which included

an image of the letter that accompanied Swift’s donation. “She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear.”

Swift said in the letter, dated April 8, that she felt “inspired” by the organization’s work combating a proposed series of anti-LGBTQ bills in the Tennessee General Assembly.

TEP describes the bills as a “slate of hate” and say they “promote state-sanctioned discrimination.”