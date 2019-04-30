‘Baby Boy’ Star Taraji P. Henson Thanks John Singleton For Recognizing Her Talent

Taraji P. Henson shared a heartfelt message Monday evening about John Singleton.

The iconic filmmaker died earlier in the day from complications of a stroke. Henson and Tyrese Gibson visited him in the hospital over the weekend and urged fans on social media to “keep praying” for the director.

Singleton cast the two actors in their first major film roles in the 2001 drama Baby Boy, about a wayward young man struggling to live up to the responsibilities of being a father.

Henson thanked Singleton for recognizing her talent.

“YOU saw in me what I did not see in myself!!! YOU taught me about the power of my eyes!!! MY GOD MY GOD!!! I will FOREVER miss you my dear sweet John Singleton. I can NOT believe it. GOD BLESS YOUR MOTHER AND BABIES AND FAMILY!!! PRAYING FOR ALL OF US!!! You touched and changed so many lives!!!!” the Empire star wrote on Instagram.

An hour later, Gibson responded to her post by quoting the verse Psalm 30:5 from the Bible, about dealing with pain.

“My God this hurts I love you Taraji with my whole heart!!!!!! John built a tribe of soldiers We have no choice but to stay strong – A real one raised us in this game “Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning,” he wrote.