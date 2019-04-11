Tanya Simon Upped To Exec Editor at ’60 Minutes’

Tanya Simon has been promoted to executive editor of 60 Minutes. The daughter of Bob Simon has worked for the broadcast for nearly 20 years and most recently was one of its senior producers. Her responsibilities included overseeing digital content and supervising production of 60 Minutes Sports for Showtime.

As a producer and associate producer, Simon played key roles in some of the CBS newsmag’s highest-profile reports. On Ed Bradley’s team, she produced news stories such as the Duke Lacrosse Rape case, and the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11. Simon then worked with nearly all the program’s correspondents for the next decade, and produced stories for Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Oprah Winfrey, and her father.

Among Simon-produced segments was the first major television interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the first interview with hero pilot Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, and the investigation that revealed Lance Armstrong’s use of illegal PEDs to win bicycle races.

Simon also produced two of the five stories 60 Minutes has broadcast on the Boston Irish Mob, whose leader, James “Whitey” Bulger, was No. 2 on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List.

She began her career at CBS News as a researcher for 48 Hours in 1996. Simon rose to associate producer and then producer at the news magazine before joining 60 Minutes in 2000.

The promotion was announced by program EP Bill Owens