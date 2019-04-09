“When I first got off the bus years ago,” Laura Linney’s character says of San Francisco, “I had the strangest feeling that I’d come home.”

Those are the first words spoken in the trailer for Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, the Netflix limited series that stars Linney, Ellen Page, Paul Gross and Olympia Dukakis in a new chapter of the popular story. It will premiere June 7 on the streamer.

Linney, Gross and Dukakis are reprising the roles they played in three previous miniseries based on Armistead Maupin’s books: Tales of the City (1993), More Tales of the City (1998) and Further Tales of the City (2001). The new 10-episode limited series — in the parlance of our times, you know — adds Ellen Page as the daughter of Linney’s character.

Here’s the logline: Mary Ann (Linney) returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (Page) and ex-husband Brian (Gross), 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann quickly is drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City is produced by Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International Studios. Lauren Morelli serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Maupin, Linney, director Alan Poul, Andrew Stearn, Liza Chasin, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Watch the trailer for above. It’s set to Set to Antony and the Johnsons’ “For Today I Am a Boy” and features a very legit quote from Anna: “There is no better reward in a person’s life than to see a building turn from walls of brick to a nest of warm stories and warm hearts.”

Here are some first-look photos: