EXCLUSIVE: Paul Schneider (Channel Zero) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) are set for lead roles opposite Rebecca Hall in Tales From the Loop, Amazon’s hourlong genre series based on the acclaimed sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag. It comes from writer Nathaniel Halpern, director Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, and Swedish production and management company Indio. Fox 21 Television Studios is co-producing with Amazon Studios.

Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical, mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

Schneider will play George, the founder of “The Loop’s” son. Pryce will portray Russ, the founder and leader of the Loop project.

Halpern, Romanek and Reeves executive produce with The Passage‘s Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, along with Indio’s Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett, Adam Berg and Stålenhag.

Schneider just finished filming a starring role in Jérémie Guez’s film The Sound of Philadelphia opposite Matthias Schoenaerts and Joel Kinnaman. Recently he can be seen in Simon Stone’s film The Daughter, opposite Sam Neill, Geoffrey Rush and Miranda Otto, Warren Beatty’s film, Rules Don’t Apply and Woody Allen’s film Cafe Society. In television, he starred in the inaugural season of SyFy’s Channel Zero, and had a season long starring arc opposite Hugh Laurie in Hulu’s Chance. He’s repped by CAA.

Pryce, a two-time Tony and Olivier award winner, most recently wrapped the anticipated Netflix feature film The Pope, directed by Fernando Meirelles, in which he stars as Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins. He also starred opposite Glenn Close in Bjorn Runge’s critically acclaimed film The Wife, and can soon be seen as Don Quixote in Terry Gilliam’s long awaited feature The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, opposite Adam Driver. On television, Pryce is known for playing The High Sparrow in HBO’s Game of Thrones, among other credits. He’s repped by Julian Belfrage Associates and WME.