T-Mobile Starts Rollout Of $100-A-Month Pay-TV Package TVision Home

While the pay-TV bundle is getting slimmer, major telecom company T-Mobile is placing a strategic bet that customers will still spark to a hardware-based, higher-priced offering.

TVision Home will launch Sunday in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Longmont, CO. Other markets will follow later this year.

Subscribers will pay about $100 a month for 150-plus channels, delivered through a box similar to those used by cable and satellite customers. T-Mobile customers get a $10 monthly discount, though the company said the service would be offered to non-customers only for a limited time. Plans for TVision Home took root when T-Mobile acquired Layer3 TV in late 2017.

Along with the new service, T-Mobile is also rolling out a plan it calls “Satellite Freedom,” offering to compensate customers who switch to TVision Home from DirecTV or Dish.

While the initial offering has wires and a hardware box, the company said it has plans to launch TVision on “popular third-party TV platforms in the future.” That will enable customers to download an app and choose a subscription plan, without needing any box or physical equipment. In announcing the launch, T-Mobile also noted that its pending merger with Sprint, if approved by regulators, would enable the combined company to offer 5G service to half of all of its U.S. households by 2024.

“The Un-carrier has already changed wireless for good… and today’s news brings us one step closer to taking on Big Cable,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said. “And with the New T-Mobile, we can do more than just offer home TV service … we can offer millions of Americans more choice and competition for TV AND home broadband. I can’t wait to begin un-cabling cable and giving millions the opportunity to cut the cord with Big Cable forever.”