EXCLUSIVE: Balboa Productions, the company founded by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood, has brought on Kourosh Taj to head Unscripted Development and Digital Enterprises where his focus will be on identifying unscripted and branded content opportunities for the next-generation media company to produce.

In his new post, the 20 plus year industry vet will generate ideas internally and search for formats from the international marketplace.

Prior to joining Balboa, Taj was the co-founder and CEO of No Good Entertainment, a management and multi-platform production company and creators of the No Good TV digital video network. He’s also developed formats and produced TV projects for VH1, MTV, Epix, and Fox. His past work also includes implementing programming and marketing partnerships with FOX, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount, NBC Universal and Sony Pictures.

Balboa currently has over two dozen unscripted projects in development in addition to several unscripted production partnerships for projects worldwide.

On the scripted side, the company recently announced a collaboration with MGM on Samaritan, a dark, fresh take on the superhero genre film written by Bragi Schut, with Stallone attached to star.