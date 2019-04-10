‘Mother’s Little Helpers’ Filmmaker & Star Kestrin Pantera Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Following the SXSW World Premiere of Mother’s Little Helpers, writer/director/star Kestrin Pantera has inked with ICM Partners.

The agency is also repping the sale of the dysfunctional-family dramedy feature, which is also the follow up to Pantera’s feature directorial debut, Let’s Ruin It With Babies.

Based on true events and inspired by true lies, Mother’s Little Helpers is about how family ties can twist and tear a person and send them to jail. When Joy Pride, a groovy 70s burn-out on the caboose of the flower power movement, learns she has weeks to live, her estranged children reluctantly come together to do right by a mother who always did them wrong.

The film also stars Milana Vayntrub (This is Us, Silicon Valley), Breeda Wool (GLOW, Mr. Mercedes), Melanie Hutsell (Transparent, SNL), David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things), Sam Littlefield (The Leftovers, Sharon Objects) and Cool Benson (Jonny’s Sweet Revenge).

Pantera has created several TV series for AwesomenessTV, also a showrunner for digital shows on Facebook and has directed commercials for clients ranging from WIRED to J&J.

Before directing, Pantera was a classically trained musician-turned-rocker, playing cello in rock bands in Los Angeles and on tour around the world. Prior to moving to LA, she lived in Taipei, Taiwan for almost two years, where she became fluent in Mandarin and performed voice-overs for 100+ American and Southeast Asian companies.

Pantera continues to be managed by Bold MP’s Anna Liza Recto and Michael Kaleda, who also served as co-executive producers on the dramedy.