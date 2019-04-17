‘Swamp Thing’ Surfaces: DC Comics Bog Monster Back In Action In New Teaser Trailer

Ian Ziering just stirred the interest of longtime DC Comics readers and horror fans by sharing the first teaser trailer from the upcoming DC Universe series Swamp Thing, which is billed as a truly dark descent into the macabre, supernatural mythology that is closely associated with Alan Moore’s classic 1980s version of the doleful bog creature.

Ziering, best remembered as Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills 90210, will be in Season 1 of Swamp Thing as a recurring guest star in the role of Hollywood has-been Daniel Cassidy, a.k.a. the Blue Devil. The teaser he shared today provides the first (albeit fleeting) look at the title character, who will be portrayed in all his mossy, shambling glory by Derek Mears (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D).

Ziering’s only caption or comment was a challenge: “Try draining this Swamp, I dare you.”

Andy Bean (Power) will star as Alec Holland, the scientist who transforms into Swamp Thing. Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) stars as CDC researcher Abby Arcane, Jennifer Beals (The L Word) portrays Sheriff Lucilia Cable, Will Patton (Falling Skies) as Avery Sunderland, Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland, and Jeryl Prescott (The Walking Dead) as Madame Xanadu.

The new show, which will be available through the DC Universe subscription streaming service, will add to the the title character’s considerable screen history, which already includes two feature films (1982 and 1989), a live-action USA Network series (1992-1993), and an animated television series (1991).

Written by Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman, the new show follows Abby Arcane as “she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman are executive producers of Swamp Thing, which is based on the DC Comics character created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. Rob Hackett is co-producer. The series is produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. Verheiden & Dauberman are writing the first episode, which Len Wiseman is set to direct.